Tottenham set to ramp up efforts to sign Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to intensify their pursuit of Cody Gakpo as Roberto De Zerbi continues reshaping his attack ahead of the new season.

Spurs have already invested heavily in midfield and defence, but the manager remains determined to add at least one high-quality wide forward before the transfer window closes. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Tottenham plan to step up their efforts for Gakpo, with discussions expected to enter an important stage soon.

The Netherlands international is being considered alongside Manchester City winger Savinho, who remains another leading target for the North London club. However, any deal for Gakpo will depend heavily on Liverpool’s stance and the price they place on the 26-year-old.

Liverpool replacement plans key to Gakpo deal

Gakpo is not currently on Liverpool’s list of players available for transfer. The forward remains one of the more experienced members of Andoni Iraola’s attacking group and is valued for his ability to operate from the left wing or provide cover through the middle.

That versatility has become particularly important while Hugo Ekitike continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury. Liverpool would therefore be reluctant to sanction Gakpo’s departure unless they first secure a suitable replacement. The Reds are expected to make a formal approach for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but that deal is far from straightforward, with the French champions reportedly demanding around £145 million.

If Barcola arrives, Liverpool may become more open to discussing Gakpo’s future. Without another established winger through the door, however, a sale would leave Iraola with teenager Rio Ngumoha and new signing Victor Munoz as his other main wide options.

Tottenham assessing Gakpo and Savinho

Tottenham have explored a move for Savinho throughout the summer, but negotiations with Manchester City have proved difficult. That has encouraged Spurs to keep alternative options active, with Gakpo now emerging as one of the most attractive possibilities. His Premier League experience, physical profile and ability to contribute goals from several attacking positions make him a strong fit for De Zerbi’s plans.

Liverpool signed Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for around £37 million, but his long-term contract means the Reds would be under no pressure to accept a modest offer. Spurs will therefore need to establish whether Liverpool are willing to negotiate before committing significant resources to the pursuit.

Gakpo would be an excellent addition for Tottenham because he offers more than a conventional winger. His ability to play from the left, operate centrally and provide striker cover would give De Zerbi valuable tactical flexibility. The decisive factor is Liverpool’s pursuit of Barcola. If the Reds land the PSG star, the door could open. Until then, Tottenham may find that admiration alone is not enough to bring Gakpo to North London.