Andoni Iraola ready to give Cody Gakpo a chance to prove himself

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as a potential destination for weeks, but newly appointed Liverpool manager, Andoni Iraola, is prepared to give him an opportunity to salvage his future, according to Football Insider.

The Netherlands international scored nine goals and picked up six assists in all competitions last season. His performances were quite underwhelming overall, and naturally, there has been speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club.

Gakpo, who joined Liverpool in a £37 million deal four and a half years ago, has done quite well in the World Cup so far, and he scored a brace against Sweden recently. He also managed to pick up an assist against Japan in the Netherlands’ opening group game. There is no doubt the 27-year-old is a quality player, and he has shown as much at Liverpool. It makes sense for the Liverpool manager to give him another chance to prove himself.

The Reds already lack depth in the attacking unit, and keeping the Dutchman at the club would be ideal. He has always been a very useful player for Liverpool. However, they will need to bring in an upgrade. They cannot expect the Netherlands international to start every week and perform at a high-level. He would be an outstanding backup option for any top club.

Gakpo could be useful but as a backup option

Liverpool have signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, and the Spanish winger will be an option to start on the left flank regularly. The Reds also have Rio Ngumoha at their disposal, who is expected to get more chances in the upcoming campaign. However, Gakpo can be an alternative to Alexander Isak as the central striker.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at players like Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola. It is clear that they are looking to improve the attacking unit, especially on the flanks. They need more pace and unpredictability in the attacking unit. Gakpo is more of a goalscorer, and Liverpool need more penetration from the flanks.

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The versatile Dutch attacker could be the ideal utility player for Liverpool, and he could make a defining impact in the final third for the team, especially if he’s used as a substitute instead of a regular starter. It remains to be seen whether the player is willing to accept that role.