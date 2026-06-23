Tottenham assessing viability of Cody Gakpo move over Savinho

Tottenham have identified Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo as a preferred transfer target, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side favouring him over Manchester City star Savinho.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham have held talks with Liverpool as they look to sign Cody Gakpo. They are weighing up a move for the Dutch international over their long-term target, Manchester City winger Savinho.

People at Anfield believe Gakpo could turn out to be a better option than the Brazilian, who was on the verge of joining them last season as well. The North London club are desperate to add more firepower to their ranks ahead of next season.

Robert De Zerbi seeks more quality in the final third, especially on the flanks, where the team doesn’t have enough depth. He seeks more competition for the likes of Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus. Savinho is a name that has been on their radar for some time.

He could have been playing for them last season, had Pep Guardiola not stood in his way. With the Spanish manager not handing him enough minutes last season, and Antoine Semenyo’s arrival pushing him further down the pecking order, the 22-year-old is ready to push for an exit.

Tottenham undecided between Gakpo and Savinho

Tottenham have been front-runners for his signature from the start. However, the North London club have started having doubts of late. Uncertainty around the future of Cody Gakpo at Liverpool has put him on their radar.

The Dutch international wasn’t too pleased about Arne Slot’s dismissal and could end up pushing for an exit now. Tottenham see this as a great market opportunity given his track record for Liverpool. Not only will he add depth on the flanks, but he can also feature centrally amidst Dominic Solanke’s injury struggles.

Spurs have held talks with the Reds to understand what they must do to secure his services. While Savinho has been on their wishlist for some time, they are now actively considering whether Gakpo could offer them greater value and more immediate impact.

Savinho is someone who loves to take on defenders, beat them with his pace and dribbling, while the Dutch international also has similar qualities, he is more direct and tends to be in goal-scoring positions more often.

While the Brazilian’s age and upside remain attractive, Gakpo has proven himself at the highest level for years, and he solves multiple problems for Robert De Zerbi’s team at one go.