Liverpool would prefer to seal £100 million deal for Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are preparing to accelerate their pursuit of Bradley Barcola as Andoni Iraola looks to make the first marquee signing of his Anfield tenure.

The Reds have spent several months laying the groundwork for a move and now believe the player’s willingness to join could help them close the gap with Paris Saint-Germain.

The biggest obstacle remains the transfer fee. PSG value Barcola at around £120 million, while Liverpool would prefer to complete the deal for approximately £100 million, potentially with add-ons taking the final package closer to the French club’s demands. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing an opening proposal and remain optimistic that negotiations can produce a compromise.

Player’s preference gives Liverpool confidence

Barcola is understood to be open to leaving Paris and has expressed an interest in moving to Anfield. That encouragement from the player’s side is considered significant by Liverpool, particularly as competition for his signature appears limited at present. PSG are willing to discuss a sale, but they are expected to hold firm initially in an attempt to maximise the return on one of their most valuable attacking assets.

Liverpool hope the absence of a serious bidding war will eventually force the European champions to soften their position. The Reds could structure their proposal with a guaranteed fee below £100 million and a series of achievable performance-related bonuses. Such an arrangement would allow Liverpool to protect their initial investment while giving PSG the possibility of eventually receiving something closer to their valuation.

Barcola to succeed Mohamed Salah at Anfield?

Liverpool’s interest has intensified following Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of his contract. Iraola wants a winger capable of providing pace, direct running and a consistent threat in one-on-one situations. Barcola is viewed as one of the best available players fitting that profile.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time at PSG but found regular starts more difficult last season due to the depth of elite attacking talent available to Luis Enrique. A move to Liverpool could offer him a more prominent role and the opportunity to become a central figure in the club’s next attacking cycle.

The deal is not yet close, but talks are expected to gather momentum as Liverpool prepare to convert their long-standing interest into a formal bid. Liverpool are right to resist PSG’s £120 million valuation. Barcola is an outstanding talent and an excellent stylistic fit, but £100 million plus carefully structured add-ons would already represent a major commitment. The player’s preference for Anfield and the apparent lack of rival bidders give Liverpool useful leverage. If they remain patient, a compromise closer to their valuation looks achievable.