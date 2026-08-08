Manor Solomon closing in on joining West Ham United as talks advance

West Ham United are closing in on an agreement to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon after a significant breakthrough in negotiations between the two London clubs.

The proposed transfer had appeared to be in danger of collapsing after West Ham United baulked at Tottenham’s initial financial demands. However, revised terms have brought the deal back to life, with the Hammers now increasingly confident of completing the signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations with both Tottenham and Solomon’s representatives have advanced to the final stages, with all parties working towards completing the transfer.

West Ham and Tottenham find Solomon breakthrough

West Ham have been searching for another winger following Crysencio Summerville’s departure and had considered several possibilities. Solomon emerged as one of Nuno Espirito Santo’s leading options alongside Sunderland winger Simon Adingra and Stoke City’s Sorba Thomas. However, negotiations with Tottenham initially proved difficult.

Spurs were reportedly seeking a package that could eventually rise to around £20 million, despite having originally signed Solomon for free. West Ham were unwilling to accept those terms, particularly with the club currently competing in the Championship, and discussions subsequently stalled but the situation has now changed.

Reports suggest the clubs have discussed a revised package worth an initial £5 million, with another £5 million potentially becoming payable if West Ham secure promotion to the Premier League. That would limit the East London club’s guaranteed expenditure while providing Tottenham with additional compensation if Solomon helps their London rivals return to the top flight.

Adingra injury changes West Ham plans

Another factor behind West Ham’s renewed pursuit is the situation surrounding Adingra. The former Brighton winger had emerged as a serious alternative to Solomon, but an injury has complicated the Hammers’ interest after he was pictured wearing a protective boot.

That development appears to have encouraged West Ham to return to the negotiating table for Solomon. The 27-year-old has remained involved with Tottenham during pre-season despite being considered available for transfer. He recently impressed in Spurs’ 2-1 victory over Chelsea in Australia, using his pace effectively and providing the assist for Sandro Tonali.

However, regular opportunities under Roberto De Zerbi remain uncertain, making a permanent departure increasingly attractive. Solomon could become another important addition during what is beginning to develop into a busier period for West Ham.

The revised structure makes considerably more sense for West Ham. Paying around £5 million initially, with another £5 million dependent on promotion, reduces the immediate financial risk while giving them a player with Premier League and Championship experience.

Solomon has already demonstrated that he can be highly effective at second-tier level, and his pace and directness could provide another dimension to Nuno’s attack. For Tottenham, meanwhile, it offers an opportunity to permanently move on a player who does not appear central to De Zerbi’s long-term plans. With negotiations now approaching their final stages and Solomon seemingly available at more favourable terms, this is beginning to look like a transfer that should get over the line.