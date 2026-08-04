West Ham United make approach for Simon Adingra move

West Ham United will look to sign 24-year-old Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra on loan from Sunderland this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Simon Adingra is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Sunderland winger.

Per Keith Downie, West Ham and Sunderland are in contact over a loan deal for Adingra after the East London club submitted an enquiry. West Ham will hope the Black Cats sanction another temporary exit for the Ivorian winger after he spent the second half of the 2025/26 season with AS Monaco.

Simon Adingra and his rollercoaster career so far

Simon Adingra has struggled for stability since moving to England a few years ago. Brighton & Hove Albion signed the 24-year-old from FC Nordsjaelland in July 2022, but he could not become a regular for the Seagulls. The English adventure then continued with a £20.5 million move to Sunderland last summer, but he spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan with AS Monaco.

The Ivory Coast international was not a regular for either club, managing only 729 minutes of game time in 15 outings for Sunderland while appearing 17 times for AS Monaco. However, his output at the Ligue 1 club was decent, having scored three goals and provided two assists. That has prompted prospective suitors to pursue a summer move for Adingra.

Another English move beckons?

West Ham United’s interest in Simon Adingra is understandable. The Hammers are scouring the market for a wide attacker after selling Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal in a big-money deal in the ongoing transfer window. The Dutch winger’s departure has created a significant quality gap on the left flank, forcing West Ham to return to the market for a wide attacker.

Several candidates, including Manor Solomon, have thus emerged on the East London club’s wishlist. However, Adingra’s pacy outlet and ball-retention ability make him an appealing target for West Ham, and those qualities can make him an instant asset at the London Stadium.

Keith Downie has not revealed whether Sunderland will be open to another loan departure for the Ivorian winger. However, with discussions between the two clubs kick-starting, West Ham will hope for a quick resolution as the start of the 2026/27 season fast approaches.