West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Simon Adingra

West Ham United are part of a six-way battle for Simon Adingra, as Sunderland contemplate the permanent departure of the Ivorian winger.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United are part of a six-way battle for Simon Adingra, with Sunderland eager to find a permanent solution to the winger’s future. There are at least two more English sides keen, while three continental sides are showing an interest to take the Ivorian away from Sunderland.

Adingra’s future is uncertain after a difficult season at Sunderland. The Black Cats paid £21 million to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion, but limited starts prompted a six-month loan move to AS Monaco, where he scored three goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances.

Monaco did not exercise their reported option to sign him permanently, though they are reportedly keen to extend his loan. Sunderland, however, prefer a permanent solution and Adingra shares that view, seeking to resolve uncertainty over his long-term future.

West Ham United in Simon Adingra chase

West Ham are now showing concrete interest. The Hammers are reportedly holding talks with Adingra’s representatives about a move, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to build a squad capable of securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League. West Ham’s recent agreement to sell Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal, leaving a gap on the left flank the Hammers are keen to fill.

Adingra, a right-footed left winger, fits the profile West Ham need to replace Summerville’s attacking output on that flank. The East London outfit are not alone, however. Newly promoted Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Hull City are also keen on Adingra, per the report, offering him the prospect of playing regular football in England’s top flight.

Newly promoted sides and continental suitors join the race

Beyond the English clubs and AS Monaco, two continental sides are actively exploring a move; RB Leipzig, who are in the market for a winger with Yan Diomande closing in on a move to Real Madrid, view Adingra as a cost-effective alternative.

Similarly, AS Roma, who were earlier suitors in the Summerville race, are also closely monitoring the possibility of signing the Sunderland winger. Sunderland are open to a sale if they can secure a fee in the £30 million region, leveraging Adingra’s contract, which runs until 2030. That valuation will test each suitor’s resolve as the market develops.