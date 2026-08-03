FC Koln advancing talks to sign Mikey Moore as offer made

FC Koln have emerged as the clear favourites to sign Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Mikey Moore after submitting an official loan offer, with negotiations between the two clubs now entering an advanced stage.

The Bundesliga outfit have moved decisively to secure the services of one of English football’s brightest attacking prospects, and discussions are progressing well. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Moore is open to the move, with a deal potentially being completed next week.

Several clubs across Europe had expressed interest in the 18-year-old, but Koln have stolen a march on the competition by becoming the first side to formalise their interest with an official proposal.

Tottenham view loan as ideal next step

Tottenham continue to regard Moore as a major part of the club’s long-term future, making a permanent exit a non-starter. Instead, Spurs believe another loan spell would provide the England youth international with valuable senior experience after an encouraging campaign at Rangers during the 2025/26 season.

Moore gradually established himself as one of the Scottish club’s standout young talents, earning regular first-team football while continuing his development in a competitive environment. The Premier League side are now looking to build on that progress, with the Bundesliga viewed as another ideal stepping stone before the teenager eventually challenges for a place in Roberto De Zerbi’s first-team plans.

Koln move could impact Said El Mala future

As things stand, Moore himself favours a move to Koln, where he would be expected to receive significant opportunities under the Bundesliga club’s coaching staff.

The pursuit also comes at an interesting time for Koln, whose own attacking star Said El Mala continues to attract widespread interest. Borussia Dortmund recently saw a substantial offer rejected for the 19-year-old, with Koln reportedly valuing him at no less than €50 million.

Signing Moore on loan would therefore provide additional attacking quality regardless of whether El Mala remains at the club or attracts further bids before the transfer window closes. For Tottenham, the arrangement would allow one of their most gifted academy graduates to continue his development at a high level while remaining firmly within the club’s long-term plans.

This looks like an excellent move for everyone involved. Moore proved at Rangers that he is ready for senior football, but breaking into Tottenham’s attack remains an enormous challenge. A season in the Bundesliga would expose him to a faster, more tactical style of football and should accelerate his development further.

Koln also have a strong reputation for giving young players genuine opportunities, making them an attractive destination. If Spurs can secure regular playing guarantees as part of the agreement, this has all the makings of a smart developmental loan rather than simply finding the youngster another temporary home.