FC Koln increasingly optimistic of keeping Said El Mala amid Liverpool, Newcastle United links

Liverpool and Newcastle United may have to look elsewhere in their search for young attacking talent as one of Germany’s brightest prospects appears increasingly likely to remain with his current club.

Several Premier League sides have monitored the winger throughout the summer, but momentum towards a transfer has slowed considerably in recent weeks. According to TEAMtalk, FC Koln now believe they are in a strong position to retain Said El Mala for at least another season, despite continued interest from clubs across Europe.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough Bundesliga campaign last season, registering 13 goals and five assists in 34 appearances. His pace, direct dribbling and eye for goal quickly established him as one of the division’s standout young attackers and attracted widespread attention from England and beyond.

Liverpool and Newcastle United have both tracked El Mala’s progress during the transfer window but have yet to make decisive moves. With no fresh developments from either club, Koln have grown increasingly confident that their prized asset will remain at the RheinEnergie Stadion.

The Germany youth international has already returned to pre-season training under the club’s new head coach, further reinforcing expectations that he will continue his development in the Bundesliga.

Premier League interest has failed to materialise

Brentford came closest to signing El Mala earlier this summer after agreeing a package worth around €50 million with Koln. However, the move ultimately collapsed after the player and his mother, who also acts as his adviser, rejected the proposal. Reports indicate one of the sticking points was a request involving El Mala’s brother, preventing the transfer from being finalised.

Brighton & Hove Albion also explored the possibility of a deal before cooling their interest, while Borussia Dortmund have since emerged as another serious admirer. Despite that growing list of suitors, no club has yet submitted an offer capable of changing Koln’s current stance.

Koln under no pressure to sell

The Bundesliga club are operating from a position of strength as El Mala remains under contract until 2030, giving Koln significant leverage in negotiations, while recent outgoing transfers have eased financial pressure and removed any immediate need to cash in on their young star.

Club officials are therefore prepared to wait, maintaining an asking price of around €50 million, including potential add-ons. Although a late offer from one of Europe’s elite clubs cannot be completely ruled out, the current expectation is that El Mala will spend another season leading Koln’s attack before potentially making a bigger move in the future.

This feels like the right outcome for both player and club. El Mala has already shown he can perform consistently in the Bundesliga, but another season as a guaranteed starter could prove more valuable than an early move where playing time is uncertain. Liverpool and Newcastle may continue monitoring his progress, but unless one of them is prepared to meet Koln’s valuation and present a compelling sporting project, the Bundesliga side look well placed to keep one of their most exciting young talents.