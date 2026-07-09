Newcastle United rejected twice in Said El Mala chase

FC Koln winger Said El Mala’s entourage twice rejected the advances of Newcastle United, with the Magpies ending their pursuit.

According to a report by Sport BILD via Sport Witness, Said El Mala has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies have been keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 19-year-old FC Koln attacking sensation.

However, per Sport BILD, El Mala’s camp turned down Newcastle United, as they only wanted to consider moving to England if a “top club came into the mix” this year. That tier includes a list of Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, teams that can offer UEFA Champions League football.

Said El Mala and his soaring stock

Said El Mala is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Krefeld, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Linner SV, KFC Uerdingen, Borussia Monchengladbach, TSV Meerbusch, and FC Viktoria Koln. However, the 19-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough last season at FC Koln.

The teenage sensation scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 34 Bundesliga games. Meanwhile, El Mala’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with widespread reports suggesting a move to the Premier League may be on the cards amid Newcastle United being among the prospective suitors vying for the German attacking prospect’s signature.

Newcastle United move collapses

Said El Mala has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest made sense, as the Magpies sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona in a big-money deal earlier this summer. That created a void in the offensive unit at St. James’ Park, forcing Newcastle to return to the market for a wide attacker.

El Mala was one of the top targets for Newcastle United, and they already failed with an initial approach a few weeks ago. However, the second rejection from the FC Koln winger’s entourage compelled the Tyneside outfit to look elsewhere, and they quickly refocused towards another Bundesliga-based winger.

Bazoumana Toure has joined Newcastle United in a deal reported to be worth €50 million. So, the interest in El Mala has ended and per Sport BILD, a move to the Premier League is not on the cards as things stand, as “top tier” clubs are not pursuing his signature.