Newcastle United unfazed in Said El Mala chase despite rejection

Newcastle United are expected re-enter the race to sign 19-year-old German attacking sensation Said El Mala from FC Koln in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sport BILD via Sport Witness, Said El Mala is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 19-year-old FC Koln attacking sensation.

Interestingly, the report by Sport BILD has revealed that the teenage prospect has been “telling teammates that a club is now willing to pay the €50 million required to sign him” in the upcoming transfer window. Additionally, Newcastle United are not out of the running yet, and they are “considering re-entering the bidding” in the coming weeks.

Said El Mala and his sudden rise

Said El Mala is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Krefeld, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Linner SV, KFC Uerdingen, Borussia Monchengladbach, TSV Meerbusch, and FC Viktoria Koln. However, the 19-year-old has burst into the spotlight this season at FC Koln.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed his Bundesliga breakthrough this term, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 34 league games. Meanwhile, El Mala’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with widespread reports suggesting a move to the Bundesliga may be on the cards. Newcastle United will be among the prospective suitors vying for the German attacking prospect’s signature this year.

Newcastle United may have left it too late

Said El Mala has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as the Magpies are worried about Anthony Gordon’s long-term future. While the English international has been a pivotal figure for the Tyneside outfit, widespread reports have suggested that he is closing in on joining Bayern Munich.

Gordon’s departure will create a gaping hole in an offensive unit that has already struggled this season, forcing Newcastle United to dip into the market for a replacement. Several candidates, including Antonio Nusa, have thus emerged on the club’s wishlist, with El Mala also a viable target.

However, Newcastle United must move at breakneck speed, as the report by Sport BILD has suggested that Brentford may be the club willing to pay €50 million to sign El Mala. With FC Koln getting the asking price from the West London club, the Magpies need to work on convincing the 19-year-old German winger to pick St. James’ Park as his next destination. Otherwise, the race is as good as lost.