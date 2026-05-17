Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United vying for Antonio Nusa

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle United are all keen on signing RB Leipzig attacking sensation Antonio Nusa this summer.

According to a report from Fussballdaten, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Antonio Nusa, who could be made available for between €50 to €55 million. RB Leipzig are reluctant to let him leave, but will open the door for the right price. Meanwhile, the player would be open to a jump to a bigger club.

Nusa made a name for himself while playing for Club Brugge. On the back of his impressive rise, he earned a move to Leipzig in the summer of 2024. The German club forked out €21 million to add him to their ranks, and it has been totally worth it.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has been one of the standout performers for the Bundesliga outfit this season. He has been involved in 35 matches and has contributed towards nine goals. While he prefers playing on the left, he has been equally effective on the right. Nusa has the speed, dribbling, and the knack of taking on defenders.

Apart from the flair, he is also quite decisive in the final third. Thanks to his massive potential, a host of top clubs from across Europe are after him. With his contract running until 2029, Leipzig are in complete control of his future, and they are in no rush to cash in on him.

However, since they are a selling club, a significant financial offer would be enough. The report suggests €55 million could do the job. Nusa would be open to a move this summer, and his decision will be based on the role he is offered, not the wages.

Antonio Nusa is a wanted man in England

The Magpies are one of the clubs that are after him. They want to make him the new face of their project and have identified him as an ideal replacement for want-away star Anthony Gordon.

Meanwhile, Tottenham seek more quality in the final third. Given Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus’ injury struggles, they are desperate for more quality on the flanks.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Mikel Arteta is keen on his signature because of his tactical discipline and versatility. The Spanish manager is keen on a major upgrade on the left flank and feels Nusa do a better job than Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Nusa would certainly be tempted by an offer from a Premier League giant, as it would be a massive step in his career and would also see his wages increase significantly. He currently earns €2.2 million a year, and a move to England could see that double or triple.