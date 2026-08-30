Liverpool intensifying efforts to sign Ismaila Sarr as fresh talks held

Liverpool will look to sign 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace in a late summer deal.

According to a report by The Sun, talks between Liverpool and Crystal Palace have continued, with the Merseyside club hoping to secure an agreement to sign Ismaila Sarr. The update has revealed the player’s stance, as he “believes he has contributed his share to the Palace cause and feels a move away, with the club receiving a sizeable fee, would represent a fair outcome” this summer.

The report by The Sun closely follows an update from Lassana Camara, with the journalist revealing that Crystal Palace recently rejected Liverpool’s second bid, worth €60 million. He adds that the Reds are ready to return with an improved bid in the region of €75-80 million, and internally at the Merseyside club, “confidence is high to reach an agreement”.

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has established himself as one of the most productive players in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The Senegalese international returned to England for a second spell in the top flight after a mixed bag of a stint with Watford, and he has been a game-changer for the South London club.

While other teammates have been in the spotlight in the last few seasons, Sarr has quietly gone about his job while becoming more effective with each passing season. The 28-year-old was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Those exploits have alerted several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Recent reports have linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils are mulling over signing a wide attacker, a move to Galatasaray has appeared to be likelier for the former Marseille winger. Reports have also suggested that the Crystal Palace attacker is keen on joining the Turkish club, even missing training to force a move.

As for Liverpool’s interest, the Reds have already signed Victor Munoz this summer, but that move has enabled them to belatedly fill Luis Diaz’s void in the offensive unit. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola is on the verge of arriving from Paris Saint-Germain, thus replacing Mohamed Salah. With Cody Gakpo reportedly closing in on joining Manchester City, Liverpool face an urgent need for another wide option. Sarr, a consistent performer in the Premier League, fits that requirement.

The Crystal Palace winger has become an option for Liverpool after the Reds encountered a stumbling block in pursuit of Yankuba Minteh. However, widespread reports suggest Palace will resist a sale, leaving Liverpool to navigate negotiations or shift focus.