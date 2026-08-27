Liverpool make move to sign Ismaila Sarr, opening bid rejected

Liverpool will look to sign 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Ismaila Sarr is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker before the ongoing transfer window shuts down, and they have approached Crystal Palace to discuss a late move for the 28-year-old winger.

However, per Sky Sports, the Eagles have no intention of parting ways with the player this late in the summer. Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool submitted a bid worth £50 million on Wednesday before Crystal Palace rejected the offer, insisting they will not entertain any offers for Sarr.

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has enjoyed his second coming in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The Senegalese international returned to England for a second spell in the top flight after a frustrating stint with Watford, and he has been a game-changer for the South London club.

While more heralded teammates like Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been in the spotlight in the last few seasons, Sarr has been as effective as the trio throughout his spell at Selhurst Park. The 28-year-old was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Those exploits have alerted several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Recent reports have linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils are mulling over signing a wide attacker, a move to Galatasaray has appeared to be likelier for the former Marseille winger. Reports have also suggested that the Crystal Palace attacker is keen on joining the Turkish club, even missing training to force a move.

As for Liverpool’s interest, the Reds have already signed Victor Munoz this summer, but that move has enabled them to belatedly fill Luis Diaz’s void in the offensive unit. However, with Mohamed Salah calling time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club, they need another wide attacker. Several candidates have thus been on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Sarr the latest player to emerge as a target.

The Crystal Palace winger has become an option after Liverpool encountered a stumbling block in pursuit of Yankuba Minteh. However, with Crystal Palace adamant that they will not sell the Senegalese winger in the coming days, Liverpool must look elsewhere. A move for Bradley Barcola may still be in the pipeline, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the talks with PSG are at the “final stages”.