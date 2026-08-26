Liverpool talks to sign Yankuba Minteh stall

Talks between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion over a deal for 22-year-old Gambian international Yankuba Minteh have not progressed.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Mark McAdam and Elliot Cook, Brighton & Hove Albion have changed their asking price and are now holding out for £80 million to part ways with Yankuba Minteh in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. However, Liverpool will not meet the Seagulls’ valuation, with the Merseyside club’s most recent offer being worth £60 million.

Meanwhile, reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion are increasingly optimistic about keeping the young winger beyond the summer transfer window.

Yankuba Minteh and his progress in the Premier League

Yankuba Minteh has blossomed into one of the most exciting young attacking prospects in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Newcastle United in July 2024. While the 22-year-old has not been as productive as he would have liked over the last two seasons, he has made significant progress to become a regular in the final third for the Seagulls.

The Gambian winger has managed only ten goals and nine assists in 73 appearances for Brighton thus far. While the numbers need to improve, his high potential and ability on the ball have attracted top clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can Liverpool sign Minteh?

Liverpool’s interest in Yankuba Minteh reflects their need to replace Mohamed Salah’s goal-threat and directness on the wing; the 22-year-old’s pace and technical ability on the ball align with the Reds’ attacking profile. They have been scouring the market for a wide attacker throughout the transfer window, as Salah has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club, leaving a significant void in the attack.

They were already reeling from Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer, and Salah’s exit this year has compounded the issue on the flanks. While Victor Munoz has arrived at Anfield this summer, Liverpool need to recruit a further winger to provide Iraola adequate depth on the flanks. Bradley Barcola has thus been a top target for Liverpool, and recent reports have claimed that they are optimistic of signing the PSG winger.

However, with a deal yet to materialise and the summer transfer window closing before the deadline, the Merseyside giants have evidently kept their options open. But with Brighton refusing to budge on the asking price of £80 million, a deal will only materialise if Liverpool return with a third proposal to sign the Gambian winger. Brighton’s resolve to retain Minteh appears justified, given Liverpool’s reluctance to meet the £80 million valuation.