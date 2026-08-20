Liverpool optimistic of signing Bradley Barcola this week, given hope in Ibrahim Mbaye chase

Liverpool are confident of signing Bradley Barcola this week and have also received a boost in their pursuit of his PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this week, with talks also progressing regarding teammate Ibrahim Mbaye. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are pushing hard to make Barcola their marquee attacking addition as they look to strengthen their forward line following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The 23-year-old is viewed as a potential game-changing addition and an upgrade on Cody Gakpo, who has been linked with a move away. However, PSG are demanding a significant fee; Liverpool may need to pay more than £115 million to secure the services of the French international.

Barcola move could be finalised this week

Despite the financial hurdle, there is growing belief that negotiations could soon reach a breakthrough. Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele has suggested that a deal between the two clubs could be finalised this week.

“I think that it’s going to be this week. It’s got to be this week!” Steele said on Anfield Index via TEAMtalk. He added: “All the noise suggests that a second bid or a more official proposal and for the clubs to sort of meet in the middle is something that may happen. We know everyone in all parties desire is to make a move happen.” Steele also warned that time is becoming a factor, saying: “The worry is that the clock is ticking and they just need to get moving.” The next 48 hours are critical; Steele expects negotiations to accelerate soon.

While Barcola remains Liverpool’s immediate priority as he fills the void that was left by Luis Diaz’s departure last summer, there has also been positive news regarding Mbaye.

A double deal is on the cards

According to Le Figaro via Sport Witness, PSG have changed their stance and are now prepared to facilitate the departures of both forwards as they reshape their attack. Both players look certain to leave the Paris-based club within the next two weeks.

Barcola and Mbaye were both left out of PSG’s squad for their match against Lens, with the omission viewed as another indication that their futures could lie away from Paris. Liverpool are interested in signing both players and have not ruled out completing a double deal.

Barcola would be expected to make an immediate impact, while Mbaye would represent a longer-term investment. The 18-year-old made a promising contribution last season, registering five goal contributions in fewer than 1,000 Ligue 1 minutes.

Barcola, meanwhile, produced 20 goal contributions in under 3,000 minutes. Given the competition for places at PSG, a move to Anfield could actually work in the duo’s favour. With PSG now seemingly more open to selling both players, Liverpool have been handed a significant opportunity. The challenge will be finding an agreement on the fees, particularly for Barcola, before the window closes.