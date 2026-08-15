Cody Gakpo inching closer to Tottenham move as player agrees to join

Liverpool attacking mainstay Cody Gakpo has given the green light to a move to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Cody Gakpo is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur, with reports claiming the Dutchman has an agreement in principle to join the North London club. Roberto De Zerbi’s team have stepped up their pursuit of the 27-year-old and have now made contact with Liverpool. The developments have significantly increased the chances of a deal being completed.

According to Rik Elfrink, sources have indicated that Gakpo spoke with Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi last month. Those discussions reportedly left the Liverpool forward open to the possibility of moving to North London.

Voetbal International have gone a step further, reporting that Gakpo has reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham. The Dutch outlet states that Spurs have intensified their efforts after establishing contact with Liverpool, leaving the proposed transfer in a much more advanced position.

However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the reported player agreement. Florian Plettenberg has suggested that Tottenham are in very concrete talks with Gakpo and have already contacted the Reds, but sources close to the player currently deny that an agreement has been reached.

Despite that contradiction, Plettenberg also confirms that a move to the North London club remains a serious option for the Netherlands international.

Liverpool might open the doors for Gakpo’s exit

Liverpool are now understood to be open to selling Gakpo, who contributed towards 15 goals in his 52 outings last season. The Reds were previously reluctant to sell him but are now open to his departure, with moves for PSG duo Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola already underway as they look to reinforce their own attack.

Gakpo has been an important attacking option for Liverpool since arriving from PSV Eindhoven. Tottenham believe he could strengthen their attack and offer greater flexibility across multiple positions. He will become their go-to man on the left flank, while also covering/competing with Dominic Solanke for the number nine position.

Spurs have already spent heavily this summer but remain keen to strengthen their forward line, having failed to fill Son Heung-min’s void last summer. Additionally, Richarlison’s long-term future is uncertain. His versatility gives De Zerbi greater tactical flexibility in how he sets up his forward line amid concerns about Dominic Solanke’s fitness.

For now, the biggest hurdle remains an agreement between Liverpool and Tottenham over the transfer fee and structure. The reports of a player agreement suggest Gakpo is receptive to the move, although that claim is being disputed by sources close to him.