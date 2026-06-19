Liverpool eyeing Yankuba Minteh as Yan Diomande alternative

Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Yankuba Minteh this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Yankuba Minteh is an alternative to Yan Diomande. The RB Leipzig winger is a priority target for Liverpool, but they have failed with a €100 million offer to sign him.

The Merseyside outfit need to add more quality on the flanks, and if they fail to sign the Ivory Coast international, they will need to consider other alternatives. Other targets for Liverpool are Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Minteh has done well in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to play for a bigger club. The opportunity to move to Liverpool will be an exciting one for the young attacker, and he will look to fight for trophies with them.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to sanction his departure. The Gambian winger is an important player for them and a young player with a lot of potential. He could develop into a star in the future. The Seagulls will not want to lose a player of his quality anytime soon.

Liverpool need more quality on the flanks

On the other hand, Liverpool need more unpredictability in the final third if they want to do well. Andoni Iraola has quality strikers at his disposal, but they have failed to create too many chances. Adding a couple of quality wingers could make a huge difference for them in the final third.

Diomande registered 23 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season, and he is a phenomenal talent. However, the Ivorian winger will be a hugely expensive acquisition for Liverpool. On the other hand, Minteh has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, making him a more reasonable option. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Liverpool as well. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The Gambia international produced just three goals and four assists in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season. However, his overall performance was quite impressive. Minteh’s numbers will improve when he’s playing alongside better attacks at Liverpool.