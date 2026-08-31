Crystal Palace want £75 million to sell Ismaila Sarr amid Liverpool links

Liverpool will have to fork out a massive fee of £75 million to sign Crystal Palace attacking mainstay, Ismaila Sarr.

According to Santi Aouna, Liverpool have been told they will need to pay £75 million if they want to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, with negotiations becoming increasingly difficult heading into the final day of the summer transfer window.

The Eagles are unhappy with the prospect of losing one of their key players so late in the window and are attempting to maximise the financial return from his departure. The South London club are therefore holding firm on their valuation, and they have been reluctant to make negotiations straightforward for the Reds.

Sarr, however, appears determined to push for the move. The Senegal international reportedly skipped training and has made it clear that he no longer wants to continue at Selhurst Park, increasing the pressure on Palace to find a solution.

Liverpool’s need for a specialist right-winger following Mohamed Salah’s departure makes Sarr an appealing target. While he would not replicate Salah’s output, Sarr has become one of Crystal Palace’s most crucial attacking threats since his 2024 arrival from Marseille.

He has featured in 92 matches for the Eagles and contributed 43 goals during that period. His best campaign came last season, when he registered 21 goals and two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. That form has made him a key target for the Merseyside club, who are attempting to rebuild their attack.

Liverpool’s attacking rebuild is in progress

Liverpool remain interested and are continuing to push for an agreement. The Reds have already signed Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have also landed Victor Munoz to fill the Luis Diaz void, while Barcola remains their preferred option to become a major attacking figure following Salah’s exit. However, adding a specialist right-winger remains a priority, making Sarr a particularly appealing target.

Crystal Palace’s £75 million asking price could therefore prove decisive. Liverpool must now determine whether Sarr’s quality and availability justify such a substantial late investment, especially with Barcola negotiations also ongoing.

For Crystal Palace, the situation is a difficult balancing act. The club do not want to lose a key player without adequate compensation, while Sarr’s desire to leave has complicated their position. With the transfer window closing, Liverpool must decide whether to meet the £75 million valuation or pursue alternative targets in the final hours.