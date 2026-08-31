Official: Bradley Barcola joins Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain

Bradley Barcola has joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported deal worth £123 million, including add-ons.

In an official statement on Liverpool’s website, the Reds have confirmed that they have signed Bradley Barcola. The 23-year-old has signed a long-term contract at the Merseyside club, and upon his unveiling, he expressed his delight at completing the long-awaited switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcola said, “It’s a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I’m very happy. It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life. It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that’s why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it.”

Bradley Barcola and his rise

Bradley Barcola established himself as one of the most promising young attacking talents in Ligue 1 after joining Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon in August 2023. The player’s stock has soared in the last three seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter. His pace, work rate, and technical ability have drawn praise from top European scouts.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having been one of the best performers during France’s campaign. Meanwhile, his exploits piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League is now on the cards.

Explaining Liverpool’s move for Barcola

Liverpool chased Bradley Barcola for weeks, and the interest has been understandable. The Reds have been in a spot of bother after failing to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank when the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich last summer. Since then, Mohamed Salah has compounded the issue after leaving the Merseyside club as a free agent this year.

Barcola’s pace and technical ability align precisely with the profile Liverpool needed to fill that gap. The Frenchman’s ball-carrying and directness would replicate the press coverage Diaz provided; his pace and technical foundation suit Liverpool’s transition-play demands. While Victor Munoz has joined the club, he is still raw and rough around the edges. So, signing another winger was necessary, and Barcola has now added to Andoni Iraola’s options.

Per Sky Sports, Liverpool will pay a base fee of £106 million plus £23 million in add-ons to PSG, while Barcola has signed a five-year contract. With the transfer saga behind the French winger, he can now focus on becoming a pivotal figure for Liverpool, with Iraola desperately requiring quality in the final third.