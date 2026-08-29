Crystal Palace uwilling to sell Ismaila Sarr amid Liverpool links

Crystal Palace are facing growing interest in several members of Pierre Sage’s squad as the transfer window approaches its final stages, but the club remain determined to keep their key attacking players.

Liverpool are among the sides searching for additional width before the deadline, with Andoni Iraola keen to strengthen his options despite progress on other targets. One player high on their list is Ismaila Sarr, but Football Insider reports that Crystal Palace have no intention of selling the Senegal international after already rejecting a substantial offer from Anfield.

Crystal Palace reject £50 million Liverpool bid

Liverpool are understood to have tabled an offer worth around £50 million for Sarr earlier this week, only for the Eagles to turn it down immediately. The Reds could still return with an improved proposal, but Crystal Palace are expected to continue resisting attempts to prise the 28-year-old away from Selhurst Park.

Sage views Sarr as a central figure in his plans, particularly with Palace preparing for their first Europa League campaign. The South London club are therefore reluctant to weaken their squad so late in the window when finding a suitable replacement would become increasingly difficult.

Sarr’s future has attracted plenty of attention throughout the summer, with Galatasaray and clubs from the Saudi Pro League also monitoring his situation.

Liverpool still searching for wingers

Liverpool’s interest is unlikely to disappear despite Crystal Palace’s stance, and Andoni Iraola is reportedly hoping to add two wide players before the deadline, and the scale of the Merseyside club’s opening offer demonstrates how highly they rate Sarr.

However, he is not their only target as Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s priority, with the French international closing in on joining Liverpool after extensive negotiations. Even after Barcola arrives, the Reds are still expected to explore another attacking addition, meaning Sarr could remain under consideration if Palace unexpectedly soften their position. For now, however, the Eagles are planning to reject further approaches.

Palace’s stance is completely understandable, as Sarr is already proven a talismanic figure for the South London club, and selling him days before the deadline would leave the club scrambling for a replacement just as they prepare for a demanding domestic and European campaign.

Liverpool clearly have the financial strength to test Palace again, but another bid may simply meet the same response. Unless the numbers become impossible to ignore, keeping Sarr looks far more valuable to Palace than taking the money at this stage of the window.