Liverpool could rekindle move for Yankuba Minteh in January

Liverpool may revive the talks to sign 22-year-old Gambian international Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Liverpool could reignie the move for Yankuba Minteh in the winter transfer window if they do not sign another wide attacker in the final days of the summer. The Reds have been keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion winger.

Pete O’Rourke said, “I think that deal for Yankuba Minteh is probably dead in the water now. Liverpool made a couple of bids. £50million, the first one, rejected, then it went up to £60million, that was rejected, and Brighton were holding out for a fee of £80million which Liverpool weren’t keen on meeting.”

“It’s one that maybe Liverpool might revisit in January if they don’t bring in another right winger between now and then. He is a player who Andoni Iraola rates very highly, so if the opportunity to sign him did come up in January, I’m sure it would be something he would be keen to revisit.”

Yankuba Minteh and his time in the Premier League so far

Yankuba Minteh has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Newcastle United in July 2024. While the 22-year-old has not been highly productive over the last two seasons, he has made significant progress to become a regular in the final third for the Seagulls.

The Gambian winger has managed only ten goals and nine assists in 73 appearances for Brighton thus far. While the numbers need to improve significantly, his high potential and ability on the ball have attracted top clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Minteh join Liverpool anytime soon?

Liverpool’s interest in Yankuba Minteh reflects their need to replace Mohamed Salah’s goal-threat and directness on the wing; the 22-year-old’s pace and technical ability on the ball align with the Reds’ attacking profile, particularly with Andoni Iraola rating him well. They have thus been scouring the market for a wide attacker throughout the transfer window.

While Bradley Barcola is on the verge of joining Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain, Cody Gakpo’s imminent departure to Manchester City has created the need for another wide attacker. Minteh has thus been a viable target for the Merseyside club, while recent reports have also linked them with Ismaila Sarr.

Liverpool will not pursue Minteh this summer due to Brighton’s asking price of £80 million, though a January deal may be on the cards if they fail to sign a wide attacker before the September 1 summer transfer deadline.