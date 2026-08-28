Liverpool call off summer move for Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool have withdrawn from the race for the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion attacking sensation Yankuba Minteh.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have abandoned their late pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh after deciding against making a third offer for the 22-year-old before the transfer deadline.

The Reds had held talks with Brighton after seeing bids of £50 million and £60 million rejected by the Seagulls. Liverpool had been considering whether to return with an improved proposal, but the move is now reportedly “dead in the water” as the club have decided they will not meet Brighton’s asking price.

Minteh had emerged as one of several options the Merseyside club were considering as new manager Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his wide attacking options. However, negotiations became increasingly difficult, particularly because Brighton remained unwilling to lower their valuation of a player they continue to regard as an important part of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad.

The winger’s recent injury also complicated Liverpool’s pursuit. Minteh underwent surgery on an ankle problem earlier this month and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. Given the length of his expected absence, the Reds were hoping to negotiate a lower fee, but Brighton’s position did not change.

The decision ends a pursuit of a player who has established himself as an exciting attacking prospect since moving to Brighton from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024. Minteh has made 73 appearances for the Seagulls, registering 10 goals and nine assists. While still early in his top-flight career, his pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders have made him an attractive option for several leading clubs.

Liverpool to look at alternatives

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye are among the alternatives being considered, while Bradley Barcola remains the club’s primary target.

Liverpool have already reached an agreement in principle with PSG over a deal for Barcola. The French winger has reportedly agreed personal terms and is waiting for the clubs to complete the remaining formalities.

That development may have further reduced Liverpool’s willingness to invest heavily in Minteh, particularly with Brighton refusing to compromise on their valuation. While they have decided to walk away from their pursuit of the Gambian international, the Reds are still looking for a right-winger who can help fill the void left by Mohamed Salah’s departure.