PSG demanding €50 million to sell Ibrahim Mbaye

Paris Saint-Germain will demand around €50 million to part ways with 18-year-old Senegalese international Ibrahim Mbaye this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in Ibrahim Mbaye. The three Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a young wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid.

Ibrahim Mbaye and his progress

Since breaking into PSG’s first-team in August 2024, the 18-year-old Senegalese international has struggled for consistent playing time. He made his senior bow in August 2024, aged 16, thus becoming PSG’s youngest player to start a match. Despite impressing since his debut, he now faces a crossroads at just 18 years old.

The youngster was a backup player for PSG in the 2025/26 season, managing only 1,242 minutes of game time across 31 appearances and chipping in with three goals and two assists. Nevertheless, Mbaye’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa are yet to replace Jadon Sancho following the end of his loan spell and will pursue a wide attacker in the final weeks of the window. Leon Bailey’s future at the club is uncertain, with the winger linked with Hull City. With Sancho departed and Bailey’s status unresolved, Aston Villa need cover on the wing

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Ibrahim Mbaye makes logical sense. Liverpool are targeting multiple wide attackers, as manager Andoni Iraola seeks more firepower in the final third after Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent this summer. While Barcola remains Liverpool’s primary target, Mbaye offers a complementary option in attack, having already played alongside the Frenchman at PSG.

Manchester United are also in contention, seeking depth in attack as they prepare for a return to the UEFA Champions League. Michael Carrick’s use of versatile attackers across multiple positions makes a specialist winger like Mbaye a natural fit for the flanks.

However, recent reports indicate Liverpool are the front-runners to secure Mbaye’s signature, with manager Andoni Iraola pushing for his arrival. The three Premier League clubs should have no qualms about paying €50 million to sign the Senegalese international, though they will face stiff competition from several European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.