Barcelona, Liverpool eyeing 2027 move for Estevao Willian

Liverpool and Barcelona are keen on signing 19-year-old Brazilian international Estevao Willian from Chelsea next year.

According to a report by Sportowy, Barcelona and Liverpool have monitored Estevao Willian extensively over the past year, with Deco and the Merseyside club’s scouts “admiring” his 1v1 skills. The two clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile wide attacker in one of the next two transfer windows, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Chelsea wonderkid.

However, per Sportowy, Chelsea will not entertain any bids to part ways with the South American attacking sensation anytime soon, as has been widely reported in recent weeks. Additionally, the Blues have slapped a price tag of €110-120 million to ward off his prospective suitors.

Estevao Willian and his time in England so far

Estevao Willian has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Chelsea from Palmeiras in a deal worth an initial €34 million, with add-ons potentially taking the final fee to €60-67 million. The 19-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with lofty expectations after his exploits in age-group football in Brazil.

The teenage prospect was impressive in his debut season (8 goals, 4 assists in only 1,676 minutes od game time), though his campaign ended prematurely due to a hamstring injury. However, the start to the 2026/27 campaign has been frustrating, as the Brazilian international has managed only 145 minutes of game time in five outings thus far. His prospects have worsened, as Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the undisputed first-choice starters in his position.

A man in demand

Liverpool’s interest in Estevao Willian is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a world-class left-footed winger to succeed Mohamed Salah on the right flank. Though young, Estevao Willian has shown the potential and productivity (a goal contribution every 140 minutes in the 2025/26 season) to become an asset for Liverpool, filling Salah’s void.

As for Barcelona, the Catalan giants hold a long-standing interest in the teenager. While Lamine Yamal is a mainstay on the right flank, the Chelsea prodigy’s ability to reprise the no. 10 role makes him an appealing target for the Blaugrana. His pace and eye for goal makes him an ideal alternative to Fermin Lopez, who is renowned for his ball progression.

However, Chelsea’s hardline stance on the youngster’s future, as suggested by Sportowy, creates a stumbling block for Barcelona and Liverpool. With the West London club valuing him at €110-120 million, a departure can only materialise for an eye-watering sum.