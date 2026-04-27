Barcelona rekindle interest in Estevao Willian transfer

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have reportedly revived their interest in Chelsea teenage attacking sensation Estevao Willian.

Estevao Willian has not looked back since moving to Europe last summer. He has had quite an impact at Chelsea in his debut campaign, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona have revived their interest in the Brazilian winger, who is set to miss the World Cup because of a hamstring injury. The Catalan giants have a long-standing interest in him and have decided to try again this summer, as they believe Chelsea could be forced to listen to offers for the teenager.

While coming up the ranks at Palmeiras, Estevao had already attracted a lot of interest from clubs across Europe. All top clubs were after him, but Chelsea managed to beat the competition and secured his services ahead of the ongoing campaign.

Prior to the hamstring injury, he was involved in 36 games across competitions for the Blues. While he was on the pitch for just over 1,600 minutes, the 19-year-old managed to contribute towards 12 goals.

The youngster’s performances for the English club have not gone unnoticed, and it seems Barcelona are ready to try again to secure his services. The Catalan giants have reportedly decided against making Marcus Rashford’s move permanent. As a result, they seek more quality on the flanks, and they are looking to invest in young talent for the long run.

Estevao could be on the move this summer

Estevao has made a strong case for himself with his performances in England and Barcelona are now confident that he could straightaway slot into their first-team plans. They are ready to make a move this summer, as they feel Chelsea’s situation could lead to his departure.

The Blues’ sporting project is going nowhere, and with a transfer ban in place, they won’t be able to add more quality to their squad in the summer. Their sporting and structural limitations have resulted in uncertainty around his future. While his contract runs until 2033, the teenager could push for an exit in a few months.

The West London club might be forced to listen to offers, especially if they are close to his current valuation, which is expected to be over €100 million. Barcelona’s financial situation won’t make things easy, and striking a deal with Chelsea will certainly be a challenge.

The Catalan giants will have to figure out a way to lower the price tag, and Estevao’s stance will play a huge role in a potential transfer. Unless he pushes for a move away, the London club will try to ensure he continues at the club for years to come.