Marcus Rashford defines condition to seek Manchester United exit.

Marcus Rashford is prepared to consider his Manchester United future if he cannot establish himself as a regular starter.

The Manchester United academy graduate is a target for Everton, according to Football Insider. The 28-year-old returned to Old Trafford during the summer after attracting interest from clubs across England and Europe, but his comeback has yet to develop as hoped.

Rashford has endured a difficult start to the campaign, registering no goals or assists in eight appearances, while a hip injury has kept him out of United’s last two matches. His situation has also attracted criticism from Wayne Rooney, adding further scrutiny to his position.

The England international’s immediate priority will be regaining full fitness and forcing his way back into Michael Carrick’s plans. However, if regular opportunities remain difficult to secure, a departure could once again become a realistic possibility. Rashford has already demonstrated that he is willing to leave Old Trafford in search of a fresh challenge. He spent part of 2025 on loan at Aston Villa before subsequently enjoying a productive spell with Barcelona.

Everton monitoring Rashford’s situation

The possibility of another move has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Everton emerging as one club monitoring developments closely. Rashford has been discussed as a potential loan target for the January transfer window, with the Toffees looking to add greater attacking firepower.

The England international is being considered seriously and has pointed to Jack Grealish’s impact at Everton as an example of how a high-profile player can rebuild his momentum after a difficult period. For Rashford, however, the attraction of another move would depend heavily on the footballing opportunity available to him.

He had hoped to join Barcelona permanently after his successful loan spell but ultimately returned to Manchester when that move failed to materialise. His willingness to remain at United was therefore based partly on the expectation that he could still play an important role and that calculation could change if he finds himself regularly on the fringes.

A parting of the ways on the cards?

Rashford’s situation is less about wanting to leave Manchester United and more about what happens if United stop giving him a reason to stay. At 28, he cannot afford another season spent largely waiting for opportunities. His strongest periods have come when he has been given responsibility and freedom to attack, particularly from the left, rather than being asked to operate as a peripheral squad player.

That makes his relationship with Carrick particularly important. A fit Rashford gives Manchester United pace, direct running, and the ability to threaten space behind defensive lines, qualities the team can lack when opponents sit deep.

Everton could therefore make sense if regular football becomes the decisive factor. Grealish’s resurgence provides an obvious precedent for a talented Premier League attacker rebuilding his confidence away from the pressure of a traditional giant. But Manchester United should not be too quick to give up on Rashford.

If Carrick can restore his confidence and establish a clearly defined role, keeping him could still prove more valuable than allowing another attacking weapon to leave. The key variable is minutes and if Rashford gets them, he has every reason to stay. If he does not, another exit could become increasingly difficult to prevent.