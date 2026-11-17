Chelsea have encountered a roadblock in pursuit of promising winger Jose Antonio Morante, who is eager to stay on at Real Betis.

As reported by Fichajes, Chelsea may have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jose Antonio Morante, with the winger eager to stay put at Real Betis for the foreseeable future. The promising wide attacker is eager to continue his development with the Andalusian club rather than move abroad to the likes of Chelsea at this present moment.

Chelsea have not stuttered in their policy of recruiting young players with the aim of developing them either into prominent first-team stars or at least developing them enough to make a profit in the market. They have been largely successful in that aspect since their new owners took over in 2022, which has seen many names coming through the door in recent years.

Many of their young signings have come through successfully, while some have failed to make the grade. In their quest to keep adding more young stars to their list, Chelsea had been interested in Real Betis winger Jose Antonio Morante as a potential option for their squad, but an earlier approach was reportedly rejected.

Jose Antonio Morante wants Real Betis stay

Now, it appears Morante himself is not keen to move to Stamford Bridge, having made his La Liga debut this season. The 19-year-old winger wishes to continue his development at Real Betis and become an important star in the near future before thinking about making the grade at another team, either in Spain or abroad.

Morante made his senior debut for the club last season in the Europa League, and this season, he has featured twice off the bench in La Liga, even scoring a goal against Osasuna. He has also made his UEFA Champions League bow, and Manuel Pellegrini will look to further integrate the young winger into first-team action as the season progresses.

Real Betis also renewed the 19-year-old winger’s contract in the summer until 2030, which also includes a €30 million release clause. The report also states that, with Chelsea’s unwillingness to meet the asking price and Morante himself turning down the move, he could be monitored by the Blues, with a view to a future approach.