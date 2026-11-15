Everton intensifying efforts to complete striker move in January

Everton will prioritise a new striker in January despite the stellar form of Thierno Barry, with David Moyes keen to have more than one option in the role.

According to Football Insider, Thierno Barry’s current form will not impact Everton’s plans to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. The Toffees are short on numbers in the centre-forward position, as David Moyes wants more than one option to reach the objectives set for the season.

Everton had an underwhelming end to their summer transfer window following the fiasco with Folarin Balogun, after the American backed away from signing his contract on deadline day. The decision left the Toffees to place all their eggs in the Thierno Barry basket, leaving the Frenchman as the only recognised striker in the team at least until the January transfer window opened.

They had also sold Beto much earlier, before deadline day, and the late decisions left David Moyes short of options in the centre-forward position. More importantly, there were doubts over Barry given his patchy performances since making the move to Merseyside, although the 24-year-old has proved a lot of his doubters wrong.

Ten goals and three assists in 13 games across all competitions place him in the top tier of strikers in England this season. Moyes is eager for his form to continue, and Barry himself has shown that he could be trusted with leading the line for the Toffees in the long run, and his form has also compelled clubs to show an interest.

Everton decide on a new striker signing

The Toffees are not expected to entertain an exit, and regardless of Barry’s form, Everton are not planning on changing their stance on a new striker, with a player in the position still their top priority. Moyes has been looking at a wide range of options, including Minnesota United star Kelvin Yeboah, despite the risks of signing a player in a key position from MLS.

Richarlison is also a player on their radar, with the Brazilian attacker another one of those names that the Toffees failed to sign in the summer. There were rumours that Everton are ready to rekindle the chase for Balogun, although that may seem out of bounds as things stand.

There were reports linking them to Palmeiras centre-forward Vitor Roque, and signing him would be a massive statement of intent. Should a top-level striker arrive at Everton in the January window, he will be tasked with competing with Barry for a place, as the Frenchman currently looks untouchable in the kind of form he is in.