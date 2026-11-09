Crystal Palace rival Everton in Kelvin Yeboah pursuit

Kelvin Yeboah’s impressive MLS campaign has put him firmly on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have now joined Everton in the race for the Minnesota United striker, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring 18 goals and supplying four assists in 32 MLS appearances (23 G/A in all competitions). His performances have attracted increasing attention as clubs begin assessing affordable attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

Everton have already established themselves as admirers, but Crystal Palace and Ipswich are now monitoring the Italian forward closely. Leeds United, despite Yeboah’s family connection to the club through his uncle Tony, are not currently pursuing a deal.

Crystal Palace have a clear attacking problem

Crystal Palace’s interest is understandable given their struggles in front of goal. Pierre Sage’s side are currently among the Premier League’s lowest-scoring teams, while their established forwards have struggled to provide a consistent threat.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jorgen Strand Larsen have managed just one Premier League goal between them since August, increasing the pressure on Palace to find another attacking option. Additionally, the former faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, thus accentuating the need for a new striker.

Yeboah could offer a different profile, combining physicality with a proven recent goalscoring record. His contract with Minnesota runs until December 2027, but with only 13 months remaining beyond the current campaign, interested clubs could see an opportunity to negotiate a relatively favourable deal.

Everton remain firmly involved

Everton’s need for another striker is also well established, particularly with limited senior options available to David Moyes. The Toffees see Yeboah as a potentially realistic alternative to more expensive European targets.

Yeboah has previously spoken openly about his ambition to play in England. In an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio earlier this year, he described the Premier League as his biggest objective and suggested that the physical demands of MLS have helped prepare him for English football and that desire could become an important factor if several clubs eventually make approaches.

Yeboah’s numbers make him an intriguing January option, but Premier League clubs should look beyond the statistics. Eighteen MLS goals demonstrate confidence and consistency, yet the transition to English football is a significant test.

For Crystal Palace, the attraction is obvious. They need goals, and Yeboah could arrive with less financial risk than an established European striker. Everton face a similar calculation, although their recruitment needs to account for whether he can immediately handle the intensity and defensive demands of the Premier League.

Ipswich may offer him the clearest route to regular football, which could be crucial if Yeboah’s priority is establishing himself in England. The competition should therefore make this an interesting January race. His contract situation, Premier League ambition and current form give him a strong platform, but the eventual winner will need to convince both Minnesota and the player that its project is the right one.