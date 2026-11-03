Everton front-runners to sign Kelvin Yeboah

Everton will look to sign 26-year-old Italian striker Kelvin Yeboah from MLS club Minnesota United in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Kelvin Yeboah is also the subject of interest from Sporting CP. The update has added that several Premier League and European clubs are closely monitoring the 26-year-old Minnesota United striker’s situation at the MLS club.

However, per TEAMtalk, Everton and Sporting CP are the front-runners to sign the Ghana-born centre-forward heading into the January transfer window. The report adds that bids are “anticipated in January as they look to strengthen their forward line for the second half of the season”.

Who is Kelvin Yeboah?

Kelvin Yeboah has resurrected his fortunes since joining Minnesota United from Genoa in July 2024. The 26-year-old, who was born in Ghana before spending his formative years in Italy, struggled for stability until then, having represented clubs in Belgium, England, France, Italy, and Austria without succeeding anywhere.

However, Yeboah has been excellent in MLS, scoring 40 goals and providing eight assists in 88 appearances thus far. The former Italian youth international has enjoyed an exceptional 2026 MLS campaign, having accumulated 18 goals and five assists in 32 league outings. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a return to Europe is likely.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Kelvin Yeboah is understandable. The Toffees are desperate to sign a striker in the winter transfer window after failing to replace Beto in the wake of his move to Fiorentina in the summer. Since then, Thierno Barry has been the only specialist centre-forward in David Moyes’s squad, as a late move for Folarin Balogun did not materialise.

Several candidates, including Vitor Roque, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Yeboah also a viable target. The 26-year-old Minnesota United attacker has developed his game in recent seasons while also raising his physical floor. Those qualities suit the Premier League’s tactical demands.

Additionally, Yeboah may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after his spell with West Ham United failed to deliver. However, the presence of many high-profile clubs, including Sporting CP, threatens to complicate Everton’s pursuit.