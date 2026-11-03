Everton interested in Vitor Roque, minimum price revealed

Everton will look to sign 21-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque from Palmeiras in the January transfer window.

According to an update from Brazilian journalist Diego Firmino, Vitor Roque is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Palmeiras centre-forward.

Per Diego Firmino, Palmeiras “won’t even open talks” for offers less than €50 million, meaning Everton must submit a bid worth that sum to begin negotiations. The report has revealed that with Barcelona owning 20% of the young striker’s rights, Verdao must recoup a significant sum from his departure.

The Vitor Roque renaissance

Vitor Roque has revived his fortunes since joining Palmeiras from Barcelona in February 2025. The 21-year-old arrived in Europe amid hype and fanfare surrounding him after Barcelona broke the bank to secure his services. However, the youngster never received a fair opportunity from Xavi Hernandez, and the Blaugrana eventually offloaded him after a disappointing spell.

The Brazilian striker enjoyed an impressive debut season with Palmeiras, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 56 outings. While the output has reduced this term (9 goals and 2 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions) after struggling with persistent ankle injuries. Nevertheless, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Will the Brazilian return to Europe soon?

Recent reports have linked Vitor Roque with high-profile clubs like Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United. However, Everton will attempt to beat the competition to his signature as they attempt to finally find a solution to their striker woes, having failed to replace Beto after selling him to Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.

With Thierno Barry the only recognised striker in David Moyes’s squad, the Toffees are desperate to sign a centre-forward in January. While the former Barcelona prospect has struggled with ankle issues this season, he showcased his ability in his debut campaign with Palmeiras and possesses the physical profile to succeed in the Premier League.

However, the report makes no mention of Everton’s stance on paying €50 million to sign the Brazilian striker in the January transfer window. So, a winter move is contingent on how talks between the two clubs progress in the coming weeks.