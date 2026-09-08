Atletico Madrid rival Chelsea, Manchester United in Vitor Roque chase

Atletico Madrid have added Palmeiras star Vitor Roque to their list of striker targets, with Manchester United and Chelsea also keen.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Vitor Roque in the January window. Diego Simeone had wanted a new centre-forward during the summer, but the club might extend their efforts into the winter market, though Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the Palmeiras star.

Vitor Roque has resurrected his career back in his home country of Brazil following an unsuccessful stint in Europe. Having failed to settle down at Barcelona, where he played primarily for Barcelona and had a loan spell at Real Betis, the 21-year-old has found things much more comfortable back in Brazil.

Last season, he scored 16 goals in 33 league games for Palmeiras, though he has endured a modest 2026 campaign, with four goals and an assist in 14 league games so far. There were rumours of a move back to Europe during the summer window, which never materialised, but links are re-emerging ahead of the January window.

Atletico Madrid to enter Vitor Roque race?

Atletico Madrid are one of the suitors in the race to sign Vitor Roque in January, as Diego Simeone could urge the club to sign a new striker in the winter market. The club had been chasing a new centre-forward back in the summer amid links to Nicolas Jackson, only for Aston Villa to beat them to the Senegalese striker’s signature.

Ahead of the January market, Atletico Madrid have added Vitor Roque’s name to their list of targets, as the Spanish giants could make an official offer around the end of the year. At the moment, there are no talks taking place, but should they feel the Barcelona flop is the right man despite his earlier struggles in Spain, Atletico Madrid might test with an offer for the player, who the report states has a market value of €38 million.

Any urgent move for the attacker may also depend on the futures of their existing stars, such as Arsenal-linked Julian Alvarez as well as that of Alexander Sorloth. However, the Brazilian is a player they could consider, although he may not be the only one on their list moving ahead.

Chelsea and Manchester United keen on Vitor Roque

Chelsea have had an interest earlier in the year, and it is no surprise that the Blues have considered the attacker as an option. The club are always open to investing in young talents, and in the case of the South American attacker, he could have the chance to test himself in England if the Blues were to get serious about him moving ahead.

Manchester United were also one of the clubs reportedly linked with Roque, and given they could be looking for a new striker, he could emerge as an interesting option. At the moment, none of the teams, including Atletico Madrid, have made any moves, but that could change if there is an opportunity to bring the 21-year-old out of Palmeiras.