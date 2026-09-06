Arsenal retain Julian Alvarez interest, eyeing January move

Arsenal retain an interest in Julian Alvarez ahead of January transfer window, although a move could prove just as challenging as it was in the summer.

Arsenal are preparing another move for Julian Alvarez ahead of the January transfer window, per a report by Caught Offside. Although a deal could prove just as challenging as it was in the summer, Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to renew their pursuit of the 26-year-old World Cup winner, with the deal likely to remain as difficult as during the off-season.

There has been criticism directed at Arsenal for finishing the transfer window without securing a marquee attacker. Mikel Arteta wanted a difference-maker in his frontline throughout the summer and created space by selling players such as Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal were reportedly linked with several top names during the summer, including Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Julian Alvarez. The Gunners were reportedly prepared to pay a significant fee for Alvarez, but the main obstacle was his stated desire to join Barcelona. Atletico Madrid, however, ruled out a sale to the Blaugrana on principle, leaving Arsenal as the only realistic option should he wish to leave the club.

Arsenal want a new attacker

Arsenal now retain an interest in Alvarez heading into the January transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano has highlighted Atletico’s asking price as a major factor for the Gunners. Given Arsenal’s pressing need for attacking depth after summer sales and the failure to land a marquee replacement beyond Christos Tzolis, they may now be willing to meet Los Rojiblancos’ valuation.

However, Alvarez’s preference will once again prove crucial to Arsenal’s chances of securing the 26-year-old World Cup winner. Should he abandon his dream move to Barcelona, a transfer to North London could become a possibility, although it will remain a challenging pursuit for Arteta’s side.

Should Arsenal fail to land Alvarez, they retain interest in other targets, such as Eli Junior Kroupi, according to reports. With the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds kicking off after the winter transfer window, Arteta’s side must secure a key attacking signing.

Arsenal’s January pursuit will depend on Atletico’s willingness to sell and Alvarez’s acceptance of North London. Kroupi could be a strong option, although there is an understanding that Alvarez may still be their top target heading into the winter window.