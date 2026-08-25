Arsenal ready to offer €150 million to sign Julian Alvarez

Arsenal will look to sign 26-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in a big-money deal this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Julian Alvarez is also the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the Atletico Madrid attacker, though Atletico Madrid will not entertain bids from the Blaugrana.

However, per TEAMtalk, Arsenal’s “final push” to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is will entail a package worth €150 million, which will eclipse the British transfer record. The deal, though, is contingent on the player giving them “the encouragement” to pursue a move.

Julian Alvarez and his time in La Liga spell so far

Julian Alvarez has transformed into one of the world’s most acclaimed strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though consistency has proven an issue at certain periods, the 26-year-old has become a pivotal figure for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons.

The Argentine international has scored 49 goals and provided 17 assists in 106 outings for Atletico Madrid thus far, contributing to a goal every 114 minutes. With such solid numbers, it is hardly surprising that Alvarez has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal are pursuing Julian Alvarez as a versatile attacking option, despite having three strikers in the squad. However, Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain, and reports have suggested that the Gunners are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to fund a bid for Alvarez. The deal would provide Arsenal with additional depth and flexibility in the offensive unit, as he can be the alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time. The interest is logical, as with Robert Lewandowski leaving as a free agent, the Catalan giants have a considerable void to fill. So, Barcelona must pursue a top-class striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top candidate for the Blaugrana. They have also kept their options open, with Gyokeres reportedly an alternate target.

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona will make one final push to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though Atletico Madrid would prefer not to sell him to them. However, Arsenal will be in contention to sign the player if they receive a package worth €150 million, though Diego Simeone recently ruled out a summer departure, insisting Atletico will not sell in the final weeks of the transfer window.