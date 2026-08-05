Barcelona preparing one final push to sign Julian Alvarez, Arsenal remain in the race

Barcelona are gearing up to make their final attempt to try and sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez; Arsenal are waiting in the wings.

Barcelona are ready to make one final attempt to sign Julian Alvarez before club president Joan Laporta’s self-imposed August 10 deadline. However, Arsenal remain firmly in the race and could yet emerge as genuine rivals.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts by sending sporting director Deco and head of scouting Joao Amaral to Madrid, where they are expected to hold talks with Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and attempt to meet Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil, who oversees the Madrid-based club’s transfer dealings.

Barcelona’s final attempt to sign Alvarez

The reigning La Liga champions are determined to secure the Argentina international despite already seeing an opening proposal worth around €100 million fail to convince Atletico. Barcelona are now expected to return with an improved offer in the region of €115 million as they search for a breakthrough.

However, Atletico Madrid remain reluctant to entertain negotiations. They have already rejected a €150 million approach from rivals Real Madrid earlier this summer and have consistently maintained that Alvarez is not for sale. Relations between the two clubs have also become strained, with Los Rojiblancos frustrated by the continued attempts to prise away one of their most valuable players.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is due to return for pre-season on August 10, though uncertainty surrounding his future remains. Barcelona view Alvarez as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement, believing his movement, pressing and versatility would fit perfectly into Hansi Flick’s tactical system. The 26-year-old represents a strategic acquisition for the club, addressing both present and future striker needs.

Arsenal remain in the race

While Barcelona face continued resistance, Arsenal have quietly positioned themselves as an alternative destination. The Premier League champions have maintained regular dialogue via sporting director Andrea Berta, whose long-standing Atletico Madrid connections keep the club informed and ready to act if Alvarez seeks a move.

Unlike Barcelona, the Gunners are believed to enjoy a more constructive relationship with Atletico, with the Spanish club willing to keep communication channels open should circumstances change.

Arsenal see Alvarez as a player capable of competing with Viktor Gyokeres for the striker role while also offering quality on the left flank, an area they are still looking to strengthen despite signing Christos Tzolis.