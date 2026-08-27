Aston Villa agree deal to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea

Out-of-favour Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is one step closer to joining Aston Villa, with only personal terms yet to be finalised.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Aston Villa and Chelsea have an agreement over a deal worth €75 million, including add-ons. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have identified the 25-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea forward as their top target.

Per Florian Plettenberg, while an agreement between Chelsea and Aston Villa is complete, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have yet to receive an approval from the player. The report adds that the West Midlands club will “clarify” the final details with Jackson on Thursday, having offered him a five-year contract. However, a late hijack from Atletico Madrid is still possible.

Nicolas Jackson and his situation

Nicolas Jackson has experienced mixed fortunes since his July 2023 arrival at Chelsea from Villarreal for €37 million. While the 25-year-old was an undisputed first-choice starter in his first two seasons with the West London club, his situation flipped after they signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap last summer. He subsequently spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international was a backup option for Die Roten, recording 11 goals and 4 assists in 1,320 minutes of game time. His tally and previous exploits for Chelsea are proof that he is a capable striker, making him an attractive prospect for his prospective suitors. A move across the Premier League is now on the cards.

Explaining Aston Villa’s interest

Nicolas Jackson has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest has been understandable, as the Villans have been worried about Ollie Watkins’s long-term future in recent weeks. The veteran English centre-forward is closing in on joining Al-Hilal, leaving Unai Emery without a reliable striker.

The situation has become tense over the past week, with Unai Emery’s comments when pressed on the Englishman’s absence from the matchday squad for the game between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League opener stoking the fires of widespread speculation. So, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have been pushing to sign Jackson.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Jackson is closing in on reaching an agreement with Aston Villa, with Florian Plettenberg revealing he has a five-year contract on his table. So, with Chelsea and Aston Villa having an agreement for a €75 million deal, time is running out for Atletico Madrid to hijack the move.