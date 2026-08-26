Nicolas Jackson poised to agree personal terms with Aston Villa

Aston Villa are closing in on signing Chelsea misfit Nicolas Jackson with only a few days left in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa are on the verge of acquiring the services of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with the Senegal international now close to agreeing personal terms with the Birmingham-based club.

Unai Emery’s side have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have stepped up their pursuit as they look to strengthen their attack before the September 1 deadline. Jackson’s potential arrival would come at an important time for Villa, with Ollie Watkins closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Jackson no longer a part of the Chelsea project

The Blues are understood to be seeking a permanent solution for Jackson before the transfer window closes, with new manager Xabi Alonso not viewing the forward as part of his plans. If Villa can finalise an agreement with the player, negotiations between the two clubs will become the next major hurdle.

The Blues are understood to be holding out for around £65 million for Jackson. However, Aston Villa are unable to pay that valuation in full because of concerns surrounding the club’s financial position and spending regulations.

As a result, Emery’s side are working on a structured proposal that would allow them to spread the cost rather than paying the entire £65 million fee upfront. Reaching an agreement on those terms could prove crucial to getting the transfer over the line.

After an encouraging start at Stamford Bridge, Jackson’s standing at Chelsea has eroded with the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, prompting a 2025/26 loan spell at Bayern Munich. Though not a regular starter in Germany, he scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 1,320 minutes, which highlights the fact that he is still quite reliable in front of goal.

He seems to be a perfect fit for Aston Villa, who are in desperate need of bringing in a top forward who can fill the void that will be left by Watkins’s departure. A move to Villa would give Jackson the opportunity to take on a prominent role. The striker also has a connection with Emery, who handed him his senior debut during his time managing Villarreal. He would certainly love to reunite with the Spanish boss and be his main man for the 2026/27 season.