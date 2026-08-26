Ollie Watkins set to join Al-Hilal as deal agreed

Ollie Watkins is set to leave Aston Villa for Al-Hilal after the two clubs reached an agreement over the English striker’s transfer.

According to Sacha Tavolieri via X, Aston Villa have now accepted Al-Hilal’s proposal after waiting until they had secured a replacement for their star striker. Watkins has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League giants and is expected to travel to Riyadh in the coming days to complete the formalities.

The 30-year-old will reportedly earn around $15 million per year at Al-Hilal as he prepares to bring his successful spell at Villa Park to an end.

Aston Villa give green light to Watkins exit

Al-Hilal have been pursuing Watkins throughout the closing stages of the transfer window and had already convinced the striker about making the move. Aston Villa had initially resisted their approaches, with the Midlands club reluctant to lose such an important player without having a replacement lined up.

That situation has now changed, with the West Midlands club understood to have secured the attacking reinforcement they wanted before approving Watkins’s departure. The England international’s absence from Aston Villa’s squad against Brighton & Hove Albion had already increased speculation that negotiations were reaching a decisive stage.

Al-Hilal subsequently intensified their efforts, having previously reached an agreement with Watkins over personal terms. Signed from Brentford for a then club record £28 million in 2020, Watkins has made a huge impact for the Midlands outfit.

Watkins ready for Saudi Arabia switch

The move would bring an end to Watkins’s six-year spell at Villa Park after joining the club from Brentford in 2020. He developed into one of Aston Villa’s most consistent performers and established himself as a regular England international during his time in the Midlands.

Watkins also became Aston Villa’s leading goalscorer of the Premier League era, underlining his importance to the club during their progression under Unai Emery. However, the striker had made his desire for a new challenge clear, with Al-Hilal offering both a lucrative contract and the opportunity to become a central figure in their attack.

With an agreement now reportedly reached between the clubs, only the final formalities remain before the transfer can be completed. Losing Watkins is significant for Aston Villa regardless of who they have lined up to replace him. He has provided goals, intelligent movement and relentless work off the ball for years, making him an extremely difficult striker to replace directly.

From the Englishman’s perspective, however, the reported $15 million annual contract represents an enormous opportunity at this stage of his career. Aston Villa’s decision to delay approval until securing a replacement also looks sensible. With that condition apparently satisfied, Watkins’s move to Riyadh now appears to be approaching its conclusion.