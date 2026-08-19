Aston Villa ready to block Ollie Watkins exit amid Al-Hilal links

Aston Villa are expected to block any move for key striker Ollie Watkins amid reported interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Aston Villa are expected to block any departure for Ollie Watkins this summer, despite Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic reporting that Al-Hilal have made a formal approach to sign the England international. Unai Emery has made clear the 28-year-old is not for sale, and the club are unlikely to entertain further bids as they prepare for their Champions League campaign.

Watkins has been an outstanding performer in Aston Villa’s recent history, making 280 appearances across all competitions and scoring 108 goals since joining from Brentford in a £28 million deal in 2020.

The West Midlands outfit need proven European firepower for their UEFA Champions League return, and Emery views Watkins as essential to that ambition. Arsenal reportedly tried to sign him in January 2025, while he has continued to attract interest from other clubs.

Manchester United were recently linked with Watkins, as per reports, although no serious move materialised. Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce were also interested earlier in the summer. Despite the speculation, a departure remains difficult to envisage from Aston Villa’s perspective.

Al-Hilal’s striker search

The interest from Al-Hilal is reportedly serious, with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that the Saudi club could part ways with star striker Karim Benzema. If the Frenchman leaves, Al-Hilal will need a proven replacement, and Watkins is viewed as an ideal target.

It remains unclear whether Al-Hilal are pursuing other options, but Watkins could be presented with a financially lucrative offer. Like several players who have moved to the Middle East in recent years, he could receive a package considerably more substantial than anything available from clubs in England or elsewhere in Europe.

Aston Villa’s striker options explored

Aston Villa signed teenage forward Brian Madjo from Metz earlier in the summer. The youngster is highly regarded as a prospect, though his arrival is not viewed as a direct replacement for Watkins. The 28-year-old remains Villa’s first-choice striker heading into the new season.

There have also been reports linking the Villans with Jonathan David. Unless a high-profile replacement arrives before the transfer deadline, Watkins is unlikely to sell Watkins before the deadline and will begin the 2026/27 campaign at Villa Park.