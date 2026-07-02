Fenerbahce in advanced talks to sign Ollie Watkins

Fenerbahce are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa on loan, potentially with a purchase option.

According to Fanatik on X, the Turkish club is also discussing personal terms with Watkins, and there is confidence that a deal could be struck soon.

Fenerbahce, who finished behind Galatasaray last season, are eager to strengthen their attacking setup in an effort to win silverware. They have also been linked with Mason Greenwood from Marseille.

Greenwood could leave Marseille, but reports have dismissed interest from Tottenham; Fenerbahce are eager to sign him permanently and Watkins on loan with a purchase option.

Fenerbahce eyeing Ollie Watkins loan move

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are already in talks with Aston Villa, with those discussions reportedly at an advanced stage. The idea is to sign the Villa fan favourite on loan with a buy option to be exercised at the end of the season.

The decision may not be Villa’s alone, despite some previous claims from December 2025 that they were eager to sell some of their stars, including Watkins. However, recent reports have pointed toward a UEFA fine for breaching Squad Cost Ratio regulations, and there are reports suggesting they may need to sell and reduce their wage bill.

Watkins has a contract until 2028, and despite previous interest from top clubs, things have been quieter of late. An opportunity from a club like Fenerbahce may appeal to the player unless he prefers to remain in the Premier League, either with Aston Villa or elsewhere.

Watkins’ value to Aston Villa

Watkins has been instrumental for Villa over the years, particularly last season when they won the Europa League. He scored 21 times across all competitions as Villa won the second-tier European competition and finished fourth in the Premier League.

Losing him would require a major replacement. Strikers of his calibre would be difficult to source in the current market given the prices involved. Therefore, Villa should not rush into a decision to sell the fan-favourite striker, especially if they are eager to compete for major honours next season.