Manchester United unlikely to sign Ollie Watkins

Manchester United are not expected to make a move for Ollie Watkins despite recent links and their reported need for a new striker.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Ollie Watkins despite recent reports linking the Aston Villa man to Old Trafford. The case for the England international could theoretically be open, as Villa could be forced to accept a large enough offer that would boost their financial standing.

Ollie Watkins has been a sensational signing for Aston Villa, who paid £28 million back in 2020 to sign him from Brentford. The England international, now 30, has had six productive seasons for the Birmingham giants, posting double figures in league goals in each of those campaigns.

Over the past few years, Aston Villa have fielded offers for the striker, and it has always been a case of suitors not coming close to their asking price. This summer, Watkins is once again in the speculative zone regarding his future, amid reported recent interest from Manchester United.

Strategic shift toward youth

Manchester United had long considered bringing in an additional striker, especially in the wake of rumours that Joshua Zirkzee could leave, amid reported links with Juventus. The club lack a focal-point centre-forward other than young Benjamin Sesko, who could begin the new campaign as their undisputed No. 1.

Michael Carrick continues to assess the market for a new striker or an attacker who could play a role in the squad. Watkins was seen as a viable option given his immense experience in the Premier League and his consistent goalscoring record for Aston Villa.

However, the club are unlikely to make a move for the Aston Villa forward, likely reflecting Manchester United’s strategy of signing younger players for long-term squad development. They may begin looking at alternatives, while Watkins has also been linked with Fenerbahce, as his future continues to attract interest from multiple clubs.

Tactical flexibility in attack

Ever since Carrick took over on an interim basis midway through last season, he has had a fluid front three to work with, having used Bryan Mbeumo as a false nine for much of that period.

Given the links with some wide attackers this summer, there might be a case for using Mbeumo and Sesko to be his options in the centre-forward role. If they cannot sign a new striker, the club should focus on bringing in a versatile winger who can play on either flank.