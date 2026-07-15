Fenerbahce set to hold fresh talks to sign Ollie Watkins

Fenerbahce are preparing for another round of discussions with Aston Villa over England international Ollie Watkins, the 30-year-old striker.

Fenerbahce received encouraging initial contact, with the Birmingham club acknowledging that the proposal was financially competitive but noting they would first need to secure a replacement striker before considering Watkins’ departure.

According to an update by Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoğlu, that response has not discouraged Fenerbahce, who remain determined to strengthen their attack ahead of the new campaign.

The Istanbul outfit have been among the busiest clubs in the market as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for domestic honours while also competing strongly in Europe. The Yellow Canaries view Watkins as one of their priority targets and believes a deal could still be possible if Aston Villa succeed in bringing in another centre-forward during the remainder of the transfer window.

Fenerbahce have prioritised the signing of an experienced striker, viewing the position as central to their ambitions. Watkins’s proven record in English football makes him an ideal candidate for their project.

Personal terms are expected to align if club-level talks progress positively. The focus of the talks is expected to remain on reaching an agreement with Aston Villa, who are understandably reluctant to lose one of their most reliable attacking players without first securing an adequate replacement.

Watkins set for Turkish adventure?

Watkins has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout forwards since joining Villa for £33 million, combining relentless work rate with consistent goalscoring. His ability to lead the line, create opportunities for teammates and press defenders has made him a crucial figure for Villa, which explains the club’s cautious approach to any potential transfer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Aston Villa are under no immediate pressure to sell. Watkins remains under contract, giving the Premier League side a strong negotiating position as interest from abroad continues to grow. That means Fenerbahce may have to improve their proposal if they are to convince the Villans to sanction the move.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

Fenerbahce are expected to remain in close contact with Aston Villa’s hierarchy throughout the transfer window, with negotiations likely to intensify if the West Midlands club secure a replacement striker before the deadline. Recent reports have linked them with several strikers, including Julian Quinones.