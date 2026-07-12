Chelsea yet to make offer for Julion Quinones, Aston Villa eyeing deal

Julian Quinones has emerged as one of the standout forwards on the market following a sensational season for both club and country.

The Mexico international enjoyed a prolific campaign with Al-Qadsiah before enhancing his reputation at the 2026 World Cup, where his performances attracted attention from several Premier League clubs.

Reports from Saudi Arabia suggested Chelsea had already submitted an offer for the 29-year-old. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since clarified on X that the Blues have not made an official bid despite the growing speculation surrounding the striker.

That leaves the race wide open, with Aston Villa among the clubs showing concrete interest. Villa scouts closely monitored Quinones throughout the World Cup and are understood to have been impressed by his displays for Mexico. The Midlands club have since intensified contact per Sacha Tavolieri with the player’s representatives to explore the conditions of a possible transfer.

While no formal proposal has been lodged with Al-Qadsiah, discussions have reportedly gathered pace in recent weeks as Unai Emery evaluates options to strengthen his attack. Quinones finished last season with an outstanding 41 goal contributions, including 33 league goals to finish as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer ahead of Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also scored four goals and registered one assist in five World Cup appearances before Mexico were eliminated by England in the Round of 16. Al-Qadsiah remain determined to keep one of their star players.

The Saudi club rewarded Quinones with a contract extension until 2029 after he helped secure a fourth-place finish and qualification for the AFC Champions League Elite. Since arriving from Club America in 2024, the Colombian-born Mexico international has produced 62 goals and 12 assists in 68 appearances across all competitions.

Why Aston Villa see Quinones as a strong fit for Emery’s attack

Quinones offers the blend of mobility and finishing that has become synonymous with Emery’s preferred attacking profile. Although naturally a centre-forward, he is equally comfortable drifting into wide areas, pressing defenders aggressively and attacking space behind the back line.

Aston Villa have frequently relied on quick transitions and intelligent movement from their forwards, making Quinones an attractive tactical option. His ability to stretch defences while remaining clinical inside the penalty area would complement Villa’s creative midfielders and provide Emery with greater flexibility across multiple competitions.

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Chelsea’s interest should not be dismissed despite Romano’s clarification. The Blues continue to evaluate attacking reinforcements, but their focus appears to be on assessing several options before committing to a formal offer.

Are Aston Villa better placed than Chelsea?

At this stage, Villa arguably hold the stronger position simply because they have progressed beyond admiration into active discussions with the player’s camp. Chelsea may yet enter the race formally, but Romano’s update suggests no bid is imminent. If the West Midlands club move quickly and can convince Quinones of Emery’s project, they could steal a march on one of Europe’s biggest clubs for one of the most productive forwards of the past season.