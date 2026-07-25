Arsenal, Manchester United eyeing Ollie Watkins swoop

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing 30-year-old English international Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Ollie Watkins. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 30-year-old Aston Villa centre-forward.

Recent reports have also linked Watkins with Fenerbahce, with The Sun revealing that the Turkish Super Lig giants plan to submit a bid worth £30 million. However, Aston Villa will not accept the offer, which complicates matters for Fenerbahce amid the emerging links with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Ollie Watkins and his rise at Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins has transformed into a highly productive striker since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in a deal worth an initial £28 million in September 2020. The 30-year-old immediately made his mark at the West Midlands club, and he has made exponential progress in the last half a dozen years, becoming one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The English international has made 278 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with 108 goals and 47 assists. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move across the Premier League may be on the cards.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Arsenal’s interest in Ollie Watkins is surprising. While the Gunners need a new striker amid uncertainties surrounding Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future, they must bring in someone who can provide several years to the project, unlike Watkins, who, at 30, will be a short-term solution. Julian Alvarez is reportedly a target for Arsenal, and his age profile is more suitable for the club’s requirements.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in Watkins. Their interest makes sense, as signing an experienced striker to share game time with Benjamin Sesko aligns perfectly with the Slovenian striker’s career trajectory. With Joshua Zirkzee reportedly facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, the Englishman can arrive as his replacement.

The report has not revealed whether Aston Villa would be willing to part ways with the veteran striker in the ongoing transfer window. However, with the West Midlands club reportedly keen on signing Nicolas Jackson, an opening may appear for Watkins’s prospective suitors.