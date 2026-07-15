Arsenal working to sell Gabriel Jesus amid AC Milan, Juventus contacts

AC Milan and Juventus have received a significant boost in pursuit of 29-year-old Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are pushing to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer, with AC Milan and Juventus leading the race for the Brazilian striker. According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are actively working with the player’s representatives to secure a transfer in the coming weeks after making it clear that the 29-year-old is no longer part of their first-choice plans.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers in the region of £20 million, viewing this as their final opportunity to receive a transfer fee before his contract expires next summer.

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth around £45 million, but persistent injury has limited his impact in the Premier League in recent seasons. Last season, the Brazilian made only 14 Premier League appearances, scoring six goals in all competitions, while falling behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s attacking hierarchy.

Although Jesus has previously expressed his desire to remain at the Emirates and complete what he described as “unfinished business”, Arsenal have reiterated over the past week that he is unlikely to regain a regular starting role.

Why Italian giants are after Gabriel Jesus?

The South American forward also wants consistent playing time, making a move increasingly likely despite his initial preference to stay. AC Milan are believed to be leading the race and have already established contact with Arsenal.

The Rossoneri recently completed a major move for Goncalo Ramos to replace Niclas Fullkrug, but they are still searching for another attacking option following Alvaro Morata’s permanent switch to Como. Jesus’s ability to play as a central striker, out wide or in a supporting role makes him an attractive addition capable of providing quality depth across the frontline.

Juventus are also monitoring the situation closely. The Turin club have also enquired about the Arsenal striker and are weighing up a £20 million offer. Despite confirming Lois Openda’s permanent move, Juventus are still looking to replace the departed Dusan Vlahovic, while Jonathan David failed to meet expectations last season.

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Jesus is therefore viewed as a player who could strengthen their attacking options and compete for minutes. For Arsenal, a sale would not only reduce the wage bill but also generate funds that could be redirected towards further additions before the transfer window closes.