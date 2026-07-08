Chelsea prioritising Dusan Vlahovic as Liam Delap replacement.

Chelsea’s summer planning appears increasingly focused on reshaping the centre-forward position under Xabi Alonso.

The Blues invested in Liam Delap in 2025 after his impressive 2024/25 season with Ipswich Town, but his first campaign at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over whether he is the right long-term attacking reference point.

Delap remains a young striker with useful physical qualities, but Chelsea are already being linked with several alternatives as they look for more reliability in the final third. Ollie Watkins, Igor Thiago, Francesco Pio Esposito, and Victor Osimhen have all been mentioned, although each potential deal comes with complications.

According to Caught Offside, Dusan Vlahovic has now emerged as one of the most interesting options. Chelsea have reportedly maintained contact with the Serbian striker’s representatives, and his possible availability as a free agent makes the situation particularly attractive.

The 26-year-old registered 12 goal contributions last season and remains a proven penalty-box forward with experience at the highest level. For Chelsea, the chance to sign a striker of his profile without a transfer fee could be difficult to ignore. However, the deal would not be completely risk-free as Vlahovic is likely to demand significant wages, and Chelsea must be certain he fits Alonso’s tactical structure before making him a priority.

Why Dusan Vlahovic could suit Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea attack

From a tactical perspective, Vlahovic offers something Chelsea have often lacked, a dominant central striker who can occupy defenders, attack crosses and provide a consistent penalty-area presence.

Alonso’s system needs a forward capable of linking play while also finishing moves created by wide rotations and midfield runners. Vlahovic is not just a target man; he can hold the ball, combine with attacking midfielders and create space for others through his physical presence.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

Compared to Delap, he brings greater experience and a more developed goalscoring instinct. Chelsea’s young attack has often lacked composure in decisive moments, and Vlahovic could immediately provide a clearer focal point. The concern is mobility and pressing intensity as Alonso will need his striker to work aggressively without the ball, and Chelsea must be convinced Vlahovic can sustain that demand across a full Premier League season.

Should Chelsea prioritise Vlahovic?

On a free transfer, Vlahovic is a tempting opportunity and Chelsea need smarter recruitment, and signing a proven striker without paying a fee could help them redirect funds elsewhere. But this cannot be a deal based purely on market value. If Alonso believes Vlahovic can lead the line and fit the system, it makes sense. If not, even a free transfer could become expensive.