Liam Delap wants to fight for Chelsea future amid Everton links

Liam Delap’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain after a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old struggled for consistency in his debut campaign, scoring only three goals in 47 appearances and failing to find the net after early January.

The Englishman’s physical style also attracted criticism, with Delap collecting six yellow cards and one red during the season. A controversial incident involving Djed Spence further added to questions over whether he fits Chelsea’s long-term plans.

Everton are among the clubs interested in the striker, with David Moyes keen to strengthen his forward line ahead of next season. Newcastle United have also been linked, but Delap’s current preference is to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place.

According to Football Insider, the former Ipswich Town forward wants to use pre-season to impress new head coach Xabi Alonso. However, his position is far from secure, especially with Joao Pedro already ahead of him and Emanuel Emegha and Nicolas Jackson also expected to be assessed by Alonso. Chelsea may still move Delap on if another striker arrives or if Alonso decides he will not receive regular minutes. For now, though, the player is not pushing for an exit.

Why Delap’s Chelsea future depends on more than goals

From a tactical perspective, Delap offers qualities Alonso may find useful, but only if they can be refined. He is powerful, aggressive and capable of occupying centre-backs physically, which gives Chelsea a different attacking option compared to more mobile forwards.

The issue is control. Alonso’s system is likely to demand intelligent pressing, clean link-up play and disciplined movement rather than raw physicality alone. Delap must show he can contribute to structured build-up, not just battle defenders.

For Everton, his appeal is obvious. Moyes values forwards who work hard, compete aerially and give the team a physical reference point. Delap would fit that profile well, especially if Chelsea decide to cash in on a player who cost them £30 million last summer. But with Jackson also determined to impress Alonso after his Bayern Munich loan, Chelsea’s striker situation remains crowded.

Should Delap stay and fight?

Delap is right to back himself, but this is a risky stance. Chelsea’s attacking competition is intense, and another quiet pre-season could quickly push him toward the exit. Everton may offer a clearer pathway to regular football, but if the Englishman can convince Alonso that his aggression can be shaped into intelligent centre-forward play, he may still have a future at Stamford Bridge.