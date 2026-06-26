Everton in pole position to sign Liam Delap

Everton will look to sign 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea this summer, with other Premier League clubs also vying for his signature.

According to a report by Wayne Veysey on Football Insider, Leeds United and Newcastle United are also interested in Liam Delap. However, they have fallen behind Everton in the race to sign the Chelsea striker. Meanwhile, the Blues are open to offers for the struggling 23-year-old attacker, demanding £40 million to sell him.

Liam Delap’s Chelsea struggles

Liam Delap has has underperformed since his summer 2025 arrival at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman arrived amid considerable optimism after the West London club secured his services from Ipswich Town for what appeared to be a cost-effective rate following his exploits in the Championship. However, persistent fitness issues undermined his debut campaign before poor form added to the woes.

When available, Delap has been forced to operate behind Joao Pedro in the Chelsea pecking order. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 3,000+ minutes annually, indicating severe underutilisation. Despite these struggles, his market value remains respectable, with multiple clubs vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Leeds United will target a striker this summer, as Joel Piroe is not in Daniel Farke’s plans. Additionally, Lukas Nmecha has only impressed in fits and starts, forcing the West Yorkshire club to return to the market for a striker due to Farke’s preference of a 3-5-2 formation.

Meanwhile, Everton previously targeted Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before his Chelsea move. Renewed interest is strategically sound given Everton’s striker inconsistency in the 2025/26 season. While Beto has impressed recently, Thierno Barry’s stock has plummeted, reducing him to backup status for the Merseyside outfit.

As for Newcastle United, Nick Woltemade fizzled out after a solid start to life at the Tyneside club. Yoane Wissa, the other striker to arrive at St. James’ Park last summer, never got out of second gear due to fitness issues and poor form. Both players reportedly face an uncertain future at Newcastle United, forcing them to consider a long-term replacement.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

However, with Everton leapfrogging the other suitors in the battle for Delap’s signature, they will aim to wrap up a deal quickly. Chelsea’s asking price of £40 million is excessive, considering the 23-year-old Englishman’s struggles in his debut season at the West London club. So, a move will be contingent on which side compromises more.