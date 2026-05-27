Newcastle United interested in Josh Acheampong, Liam Delap

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are plotting a raid on Chelsea to sign Josh Acheampong and Liam Delap this summer.

Josh Acheampong and Liam Delap could end up joining Newcastle United ahead of next season, as the Magpies are closely monitoring the situation of the Chelsea duo ahead of a potential transfer, as per Sebastien Vidal

The Magpies see them as two top-quality English players who could add depth to Eddie Howe’s team. Their massive potential suggests they could become an integral part of their project for years to come.

Acheampong has come up the ranks at Chelsea, and he has been a part of their first team since the end of 2024. So far, he has only managed to feature in 44 matches, and the majority of them have been cameos. In the recently concluded campaign, he was involved in 30 matches, but racked up just over 1,200 minutes.

Despite his massive potential, the versatile defender is not getting much game time at the London club. While his contract runs until 2029, he could consider a move away in search of a more prominent role. Meanwhile, the Blues could sanction his departure for the right price, as they look to bolster other positions this summer.

Delap, on the other hand, came up the ranks at Manchester City before joining Ipswich Town to fast-track his career. It certainly worked in his favour, as he had a sensational campaign, earning him a move to Chelsea last summer.

However, the move to the London club hasn’t gone as planned. While he has been involved in 41 matches and has racked up over 1,600 minutes, he hasn’t made the most out of the opportunities that have come his way. The 23-year-old has only bagged two goals all season, and Chelsea are already considering cashing in on him.

The Blues are in the market for a new striker who can compete with and support Joao Pedro. As a result, they won’t mind letting him leave amidst interest from a number of clubs.

The Magpies want Delap and Acheampong

Newcastle have emerged as a potential destination for the duo. The Magpies didn’t have the best of seasons, and they are now looking to revamp their team in the summer to give Eddie Howe enough resources to turn things around.

The Magpies brought in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to cope with Alexander Isak’s departure, but the moves haven’t quite worked out. Woltemade has been extensively linked with a move away, and Delap could prove to be an ideal replacement. He has already proven himself in England, and a move to the Tyneside club has given him a chance of rediscovering himself.

Meanwhile, they are looking at Acheampong as someone who can replace the outgoing Kieran Trippier. They lack depth in central defence, so the 20-year-old’s versatility could come in handy. The duo are very young, and they have massive potential, making them an ideal fit for the Magpies’ project.